Taylor Swift has skipped the past two Kansas City Chiefs games after attending the first two games of the season sparking some concern about the relationship status between her and football star Travis Kelce. But it sounds like they are indeed still together.

According to a report from TMZ, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still in a relationship despite her absences at the games.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong despite her noticeable absence at his last two NFL games,” TMZ reported on Monday.

“Sources familiar with the couple tell TMZ … Taylor and Travis remain a couple, even though she hasn’t been able to make it to his last two games in Atlanta and Los Angeles.”

Swift did not attend last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons as she instead hung out with her friend Blake Lively.

It’s not clear why she skipped this week’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, but TMZ reports that it is likely due to preparation for her continued Eras Tour.

“Taylor is going back on tour in a couple weeks in Florida … so it appears rehearsals may be contributing to her missing Travis’ recent games,” TMZ reported.

We’ll have to see whether or not she returns to the stands this week.

