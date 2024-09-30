Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has skipped the past two Kansas City Chiefs games after attending the first two of the season in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce sparking speculation that the couple may have broken up. But it doesn’t sound like that’s the case.

According to a report from TMZ, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still very much together even though she has not been in attendance at his games.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong despite her noticeable absence at his last two NFL games,” TMZ reported on Monday.

“Sources familiar with the couple tell TMZ … Taylor and Travis remain a couple, even though she hasn’t been able to make it to his last two games in Atlanta and Los Angeles.”

Obviously, this clarification led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“She has a career too. She doesn’t have to be at every game,” one fan said.

“She doesn’t have to attend every single game, she has other things going on. Everyone calm down…” another fan added.

“Y’all need to stop worrying about Taylor and start worrying about what happen to Travis game,” another fan said.

“There are only so many times she can be expected to actually WATCH him do this lol I think a few times a season is more than enough” another fan added.

“Probably keeping her distance because he’s been struggling big time on the field and the fans are already trying to blame their relationship,” a fan especulated.

We’ll have to see whether or not she is in the stands next week when the Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints.

