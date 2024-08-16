Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several months, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce have formed one of the most high-profile power couples on the entire planet, winning the hearts of fans across the globe with their romance. However, as their relationship appears to be headed to the next level with rumors of an upcoming engagement, the couple has sparked outrage with some rather unromantic news.

According to a report from Life & Style Magazine, the couple is indeed headed for marriage, but the potential engagement has been delayed by “the logistics of a prenup.”

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” an inside source told Life & Style. “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

It seems that even though the couple is committed to each other, the wedding is not going to happen unless they make contingencies for a possible separation.

“There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup,” the source admits. “They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.”

The source went on to say that Kelce and Swift are both “more focused on their respective brands and bank balances than anyone else on planet Earth.”

Needless to say, this unromantic approach to marriage sparked some strong outrage.

True love is not trusting each other. 🔥 — You Missed. (@Rabidcow1) August 15, 2024

Just don’t get married if you need a prenup — Twosmokesrule (@2smokesrule) August 15, 2024

If you have to hammer out a prenup you’re marriage is over before even getting started — Tommy V. (@TVThinks) August 15, 2024

This probably love right? — Derek Musial (@DerekMusial) August 15, 2024

Imagine a lengthy negotiation phase in your marriage. — algotradr (@algotradr_) August 15, 2024

If they actually loved each other there wouldn’t have to be a prenup. Dirt balls. — Probable Libertarian (@10Protector10) August 15, 2024

"Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift hammering out prenup, delaying any engagement". Sure sounds like true love, doesn't it? — OneLaneHwy (@OneLaneHwy) August 15, 2024

People might not be happy about it, but prenups like this are very common among celebrities of their status.

