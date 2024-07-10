Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his debut at the Eras Tour as he joined his girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage for a portion of the performance. But it sounds like his original idea for his appearance was quite a bit different.

During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce revealed that he originally wanted to come on stage riding a bike during her 1989 era.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” Kelce said on the podcast. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.'”

“Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?” Swift responded, according to Kelce.

Obviously, Swift did invite Kelce on stage with her, but it was in a different role than he dreamed up as she found the “safest option” to get him on stage.

“I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,'” Kelce said. “And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option.”

Instead of riding a bike, Kelce simply showed up on stage wearing a tuxedo and helped lift Swift off the stage and bring her to a couch during an interlude in the show.

It may not have been what Kelce dreamed up, but it sounds like he was just happy to be a part of the show.

[New Heights]