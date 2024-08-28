Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have now been dating for about a year, and it sounds like they are planning to take a pretty massive step in their relationship with Taylor planning to get pregnant.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, Taylor Swift is now ready to have kids and start a family, and she has decided that Travis Kelce would make the perfect father to her children.

“She wants to spend the next couple of months hanging with Travis and just being as normal as possible. He’s only ever known her on tour so she’s excited to be a football wife for a bit. And then once the tour is done, she feels ready to start a family and be a mum and knows Travis is the person she wants to do that with,” an inside source told the outlet.

“She wants a few children before she’s 40 so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding – she has plenty of time for that. Friends think Travis will propose during her time off and she’ll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby.”

After how hard she has worked the past few years, the source says that she is simply ready to settle down with some children, and she thinks that Kelce will be a great father.

“She has worked non-stop these past few years and she’s looking forward to focusing on her personal life. If she’s lucky enough to get pregnant and have a baby, she knows Travis is the one she wants to do it with and she can’t wait to start that chapter,” the source said.

This is obviously a pretty shocking update to their relationship, and people had a lot to say about it in the comments of the story.

“IDK. She’s definitely moving too fast with this because Celebrities don’t stay together forever. Mark my word,” one person said in the comments.

“Good for them! They seem like a nice couple,” another person said.

“Wonderful Idea Taylor So Happy For you Both,” another commenter said.

“Congratulations to both of them beautiful couple and family,” another person added.

“good for her. She deserves it,” another added.

It would certainly be a shocking step in their relationship.

[OK! Magazine]