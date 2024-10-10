Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are likely the most famous couple on the planet right now, but that level of fame certainly comes with some drawbacks.

Over the past several weeks, there has been rampant and baseless speculation about the status of their relationship.

When Taylor Swift skipped two Kansas City Chiefs games, there were rumors that the couple had broken up. Then, when Taylor Swift attended Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints, commentator Troy Aikman referred to Swift as “the missus” during a broadcast and suggested on a podcast later in the week that someone since told him that they may be secretly engaged.

According to a report from TMZ, however, none of that is true.

A source close to the couple spoke to TMZ to set the record straight a bit, and outline the terrible situation that the couple finds themselves in with rampant media and fan speculation.

“It’s not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what’s going on with them and shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts,” the source told TMZ.

“Two days ago everyone had decided they were broken up, now they’re allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing.”

This sort of speculation and media coverage comes with the territory with someone as famous as Taylor Swift, but that doesn’t mean it’s enjoyable.

