Earlier this year, Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, had some harsh words about the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But it sounds like she has since changed her opinion.

Back in May, Kelly Stafford expressed her displeasure for how much media attention Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have received.

“I don’t know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage,” Stafford said back in May on her podcast “The Morning After,” according to Athlon Sports.

However, her opinion seems to have changed.

Last week, Stafford went with her family to a Taylor Swift concert, prompting her to revisit her previous comments.

“Going to the concert, I knew there was going to quote/unquote backlash,” Stafford said on her podcast this week.

That gave her a chance to clarify her opinion on Taylor Swift.

“Now, I have never once said I don’t like Taylor Swift, ever. But I will say I kinda got tired of the Chiefs coverage, or actually, the NFL’s coverage of this budding relationship last year,” Stafford said.

“I almost felt like it was outshining the games,” she continued. “I think that’s what’s bothered me.”

Stafford admits she was actually a bit jealous of the attention Taylor and Travis were receiving.

“I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of sudden became the main show in NFL football, or their relationship,” Stafford said.

“And I watch my husband, and all these guys who play for the league work their asses off and all of a sudden they’re the side show.”

But she has now changed her opinion on the pop sensation.

“I’m so thankful for her in a lot of ways,” Stafford said. “There are so many more women watching. Little girls watching with their dads. It definitely makes my girls love football more knowing she’s adjacent to it… At the end of the day, I’m thankful of the entire thing.”

Clearly, Stafford now sees the good that comes from Swift’s involvement in the NFL.

