Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has never been shy about giving shoutouts to her football star boyfriend during concerts, regularly changing the lyrics to one of her hit songs to reference their relationship. However, she has never done it at a concert that he did not attend – until now.

In her hit song Karma, Taylor Swift has made a habit of making a subtle lyric change to reference Travis Kelce every time he is in attendance at one of her concerts.

When Kelce is in the audience, Taylor changes the line “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

The original lyric is a reference to her previous boyfriend – actor Joe Alwyn – so it makes sense that Swift would like to reference her new romance by changing the lyric to reference Kelce.

However, Swift does not do the lyric change at every concert. She usually reserves the new lyrics only for concerts that are attended by Kelce. So when she decided to change the lyrics to the song at her concert in Miami on Sunday, it was pretty shocking to fans in attendance.

It’s not clear why Swift chose to change the lyrics on Sunday.

Perhaps it was because Kelce played a game for the Kansas City Chiefs that same day or maybe she is just planning to make it a permanent change.

In addition to this lyric change, Swift also made sure to have Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers playing on the televisions throughout the stadium before the concert.

The two of them obviously could not be together, but she did everything she could to pay tribute to him even though he was not there.

We’ll have to see whether or not this becomes a regular occurrence.

[X/PerfectlyFine89]