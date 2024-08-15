Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has worn his hair the same way throughout the vast majority of his NFL career, rocking a high and tight fade with the sides extremely short and the top a bit longer but still quite short. But that seems to have changed, and there is only one person to blame: his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

When Travis Kelce arrived at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, he was not sporting his customary skin fade haircut as his hair was much longer than usual, especially on the top. He also has much longer bangs compared to how he has worn his hair previously.

Apparently, this wasn’t purely his choice of hairstyle.

Travis Kelce brought back El Travador to Training Camp!

I knew he would. 🤗🥸

He has kept the hella good hair that he's been growing out.

🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/5K4qcTaGxU — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) July 21, 2024

During a recent interview, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has actually been trying to convince Kelce to grow out his hair for quite some time, but Kelce never listened to him. But now that he is dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, she was able to convince him to rock the longer hairstyle.

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” Mahomes said according to Billboard.

Clearly, Swift has a little more sway over his life than Mahomes does.

