Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both worth a lot of money, but people aren’t necessarily happy about the way they are spending it.

This week, a report from Radar Online revealed that Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift a rather lavish gift of 51 boxes of red roses to mark each of her 51 scheduled shows on the road. But the gift also had an extremely heft price tag.

Kelce chose to send Swift 51 one of the Million Roses Deluxe arrangements, which cost $616 a box each, for a total of $31,416. Given that the value of this single perishable gift is close to the average annual income in the United States, the gift sparked outrage among fans, with one person going as far as to call the move “sickening.”

“I’m very happy an proud of them but I’m sorry to say this but instead buying her all roses help the homeless an needed families that needs food an shelter an school clothes an supplies help the people that needs help,” one person said in the comments of the story.

“These 2 have so much money they just waste it away on crazy things. Hope she gave some away to people to enjoy before they die..” another said.

“Yes, they waste so much money it is sickening. Why not give it to charity in their name ? So many people are in need. Homeless animals. They are gross. Greed,” another said.

“I know huh. I can’t believe this , and people are starving,” another said.

“Such a waste of money when there are so many needs in this world,” another said.

Swift and Kelce are obviously free to spend their money how the y please, but it’s clearly attracted criticism.

