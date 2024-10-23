Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It seemed like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not exactly in peak physical condition to start this NFL season, and it sounds like Taylor Swift feels guilty about it.

Travis Kelce has gotten off to a slow start to the season, failing to score a single touchdown or have a single game with more than 100 receiving yards through the first six games of the season.

His struggles have sparked a lot of criticism in the media with radio personality Mike Francesca questioning Kelce’s dedication to the game and ESPN analyst Todd McShay suggesting that the tight end was out of shape from partying with his girlfriend.

The criticism was harsh, but it sounds like Taylor Swift is taking some blame.

According to a recent report from Life and Style Magazine, the pop sensation feels “a little guilty” for making the mistake of spending the offseason partying with her boyfriend and contributing to his poor fitness entering the season.

“All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” a source close to the situation told Life and Style.

“Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.”

“Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do,” the source continued.

But it sounds like she is also committed to remedying the situation.

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together,” the insider said. “That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”

Taylor and Travis were recently seen attending a Major League Baseball postseason game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians where both of them appeared to be drinking alcohol. Perhaps they were simply taking a break from their diet.

