It sounds like Taylor Swift has taken a rather controversial move in her relationship with superstar boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Radar Online reported recently that Travis Kelce is now “having his bank balance handled by billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift,” saying that Swift is “worth so much more than him and is used to dealing with the big bucks.”

“He’s not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed,” an inside source told Radar Online.

“Taylor’s obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she’s been offering him tips on how to handle the change,” the source said.

This report sparked outrage from many fans who seem to think this is a bit of a red flag.

“She changed his hair, how he dresses, and now his money when all his spending has been because of her,” a fan said in the comments.

“If this is true it let’s everyone know why she is still single…she might as well start writing music for her next breakup album. Cause he ain’t gonna put a ring on it. Men want a strong woman not a controlling woman. Just saying,” another fan wrote in the comments of the story.

“I knew it wouldn’t take long for her to start changing who he is. This is not going to end well for either one of them,” another fan wrote.

“now you know why all the guys leave . next victim in a song ,coming up,” another person wrote.

“She’s trying to change him to fit what she wants a man to be in her life. She can’t accept a man for who he is without wanting to change him,” another fan wrote.

Clearly, people are not happy with this move from Swift.

