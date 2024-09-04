Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By all accounts, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seem to be a happy couple as they have been dating for around a year and appear set to take the next steps of their relationship. But according to a leaked document this week, it sounds like the pair might actually be planning for a separation, instead.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, a document has leaked which appears to outline plans for their breakup later this month.

The leaked document appears to have been created by Los Angeles-based firm Full Scope, given the heading at the top of the pages, and it outlines a PR strategy for the public breakup of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that it says will happen on Sept. 28.

The document suggests the release of an official statement three days “post-breakup” to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity.”

The document even gave an example of what the statement might look like: “Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

Needless to say, this leak is pretty horrible news for Kelce and Swift, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I’m so tired of these two. so annoying” one person commented on the story.

“of course it is. they need to go away!” another person said.

“I thought they were getting ready to make plans to announce that they were ready to start looking into the possibility of having a baby? A lot has changed in the last day or two.” another person said.

“That would make no sense as the NFL season kicks off, and they need her loyal fans’ money.. They are living the dream life right now, setting up for their retirement..” another person said.

“Last I saw Taylor Swift is drawing up plays for the offensive?? really??” another person said.

As expected, both Kelce’s representatives and the PR firm have denied the validity of the document.

[The Daily Mail]