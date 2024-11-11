Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have now been dating for a little over a year, but it sounds like the two of them are very much considering the next steps of their relationship: marriage and children.

In the latest print edition of In Touch Magazine, the outlet reported that the couple seems to have a case of “baby fever,” with a source saying that it’s “really only a matter of time” before they begin their family.

“A few months into their relationship, Travis and Taylor talked about marriage and having babies,” an inside source told In Touch. “They wanted to make sure they’re on the same page. It’s really only a matter of time.”

The source said that Travis is now beginning to plan out his life after football, even though he has signed a contract to play until the 2027 season.

The source added that Kelce has seen his brother Jason’s life in retirement and it has made him “realize there is a lot to look forward to.”

Meanwhile, Taylor is planning the next stage of her life, as well.

“And Taylor is winding down her Eras Tour, thinking about what the next few years will look like,” the source told the outlet. “She’s a planner by nature and has been intentional about making more time for herself.”

The source goes on to explain that Taylor has been inspired by some other women in her life who have become mothers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Taylor’s BFF, Abigail, just had a baby, and it got the wheels turning,” says the source, who also pointed out that her friend Brittany Mahomes is expecting a third child.

“She’s in awe of her friends who are mothers. Blake [Lively] is a master at juggling it all, and Gigi [Hadid] has shown she can still travel and enjoy herself while being a mom,” the source said. “She and Travis have an amazing relationship.”

Needless to say, it sounds like children may be in their future sooner than later.

“It’s not hard to imagine the next chapter starting very soon,” the source concluded.