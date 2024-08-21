Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, three young girls were killed and several others were injured in a senseless act of violence when a knife-wielding teenager attacked a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the United Kingdom. It sounds like Swift has been greatly impacted by the horrible crime and is doing what she can to support the victims.

This weekend, Taylor Swift took the stage in the United Kingdom and while she might not have spoken about the incident while on stage, it sounds like she is reaching out to the families.

“Taylor may not have spoken about Elsie Dot, Alice and Bebe on stage but she has reached out to their families,” an inside source told Radar Online. “It is something that has weighed heavily on her mind”

According to a report from Radar Online, Taylor Swift has been quietly reaching out to the victims as the incident has left her traumatized and “shaken her to the core.”

“Taylor has quietly and systematically been reaching out to the families of the children caught in the Southport horror, and offering them words of kindness and backstage invites to meet her,” the source told Radar Online. “She feels awful about this and it has shaken her to the core.”

It was a devastating tragedy and it sounds like Swift is doing everything she can to help while feeling the pain herself.

