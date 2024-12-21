Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift was in the stands to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce on Saturday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Houston Texans, but fans were not necessarily impressed with the outfit she chose to wear to the game.

When she arrived at the game on Saturday, Taylor Swift was wearing a long red suede coat outlined with thick red fur complete with a bucket and patterned tights.

🏈| Taylor looking stunning arriving at Arrowhead for the Chiefs game today ❤️pic.twitter.com/JPU0BkduLt — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) December 21, 2024

She was certainly trying to make some fashion statements with her outfit choices, but not everyone was impressed.

The outfit quickly sparked outrage from some fans on social media who thought the outfit was “totally inappropriate” for a football game.





“It’s a FOOTBALL game,” one person wrote in a post on Reddit.

“here’s a blueprint for dressing at football games as a famous WAG, set by the many other famous women who have/are dating/married to famous athletes. Cierra, Hailee Steinfeld, Giselle, Simon Biles, Olivia Culpo, Kate Upton, JLo in her Yankees days, many many more I’m sure I didn’t mention. They all dress like anyone whose attending the same sporting event. Idk why this is so lost on TS,” someone else said.

“Okay so this could be a good outfit to an event where it fits but a football game? It looks so tacky when everyone else is dressed normal,” another commenter added.

“All about being seen. If not she would watch the [darn] game in one of her luxury mansions or penthouses. With no photographers or TV cameras,” someone else pointed out.

“For a football game?” someone asked.

“That jacket is atrocious. Can she not just dress normal ever?” someone else added.

“Last I checked an NFL game wasn’t a fashion show,” another person added.

“Why can’t she dress like a normal person,” someone else said.

“Another week, another outfit that’s totally inappropriate for a football game. She just wants attention,” another person added.

As for the game itself, the Chiefs pulled out a win over the Texans to take another step toward securing the top seed in the playoffs.

