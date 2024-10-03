Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift skipped the past two Kansas City Chiefs games after attending the first two of the season in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. And it sounds like that was all part of a plan.

Swift attended the team’s home showdowns against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals to open the season, but did not attend either of the two road games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to a source from t=The U.S. Sun, Taylor Swift has decided to skip road games, but will “most likely only go to home games for the next few weeks when her schedule allows her to.”

Travis Kelce has faced a lot of criticism in recent weeks as he has struggled to put up his typical big-time numbers.

It sounds like those struggles played a role in Swift’s decision to skip the game.

“Taylor wants to keep it low key to protect Travis from possible extra criticism,” the insider told The U.S. Sun.

“She loves him and knows that he will bounce back, but she is ready to skip some games so he doesn’t have to deal with more pressure.”

The Chiefs play host to the New Orleans Saints this week. We’ll have to see whether or not she will be in attendance.

[U.S. Sun]