Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift was already arguably the most famous woman on the planet even before she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, but her fame has soared to new heights over the past year thanks in part to new exposure to the sports side of the entertainment industry.

And it sounds like soaring fame has had a big impact on her net worth too.

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift has now passed Rihanna as the wealthiest female musician with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion.

Swift also now ranks as the No. 24 wealthiest American self-made woman and the No. 2,545 richest person on the entire planet.

Forbes notes that Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, thanks to the earnings from her Eras tour as well as the value of her music catalog.

Needless to say, it’s some pretty insane news that the pop sensation has amassed so much wealth in such a short amount of time, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Come on Swifties and Let’s make it to $2B by the end of this year,” one fan wrote.

“Great businesswoman and has fun doing it too,” another fan added.

“So well deserved,” another fan said.

“how is she only #2122? why are there that many billionaires while millions of people are homeless,” another fan said.

“That’s my girl,” another fan said.

“2B next year, “another fan added.

Swift’s success is undeniable.

