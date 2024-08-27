Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have now been together for about a year. And as engagement rumors have begun to swirl, one report suggests that the pop sensation actually has even bigger plans with Kelce – pregnancy.

According to a rather shocking report from OK! Magazine, Taylor Swift wants to get pregnant and have children as a source claims that Swift “feels ready to start a family and be a mum” with Travis Kelce.

“Now Taylor has finished her London shows and European dates she has a couple of months off before a few more gigs and the end of the Eras tour,” the OK! Magazine source explained. “She wants to spend the next couple of months hanging with Travis and just being as normal as possible. He’s only ever known her on tour so she’s excited to be a football wife for a bit. And then once the tour is done, she feels ready to start a family and be a mum and knows Travis is the person she wants to do that with.”

While this might seem a little sudden, the source explained that Swift is simply reaching the age where it’s time for her to seriously think about children.

“She wants a few children before she’s 40 so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding – she has plenty of time for that. Friends think Travis will propose during her time off and she’ll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty shocking news, and it obviously led to a lot of reactions from readers.

“Hope it works out for them. Gotta be hard to date and develop the relationship to the point of talking engagement marriage and children while under so much public scrutiny. people can be fans of a football player or team or a musician but they don’t have to hound them everywhere they go,” one person commented on the story.

“I’m so happy for Taylor! From watching her on YouTube, to making a whole name for herself by herself, now to making baby plans, I’m beyond ecstatic for her to finally find real love” another person said.

“Good for them! They seem like a nice couple,” another person said.

“Wonderful Idea Taylor So Happy For you Both,” another person commented.

“I will believe it when Travis proposes. There is NO way Taylor Swift will have a baby and not be married. I just don’t think she would do that,” another person said.

It would obviously be a massive move for their relationship and a huge change for Swift.

