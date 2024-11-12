Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for just over a year, and it appears the couple is seriously considering the future of their relationship, and it sounds like that includes pregnancy for the pop sensation sooner than later.

In the Nov. 11 print edition of In Touch Magazine, the outlet reported that the couple seems to be experiencing “baby fever,” with an inside source telling In Touch that it’s “really only a matter of time” before they start their family together.

“A few months into their relationship, Travis and Taylor talked about marriage and having babies,” an insider shared with In Touch. “They wanted to make sure they’re on the same page. It’s really only a matter of time.”

The source also revealed that Travis has already begun planning for life after football, even though his contract keeps him on the field through the 2027 season. The insider added that seeing his brother Jason’s life in retirement has helped Travis “realize there is a lot to look forward to.”

Meanwhile, the source says that Taylor is also contemplating the next phase of her own life.

“And Taylor is winding down her Eras Tour, thinking about what the next few years will look like,” the source told the magazine. “She’s a planner by nature and has been intentional about making more time for herself.”

The source further explained that Taylor had been inspired by some of the mothers in her circle.

“Taylor’s BFF, Abigail, just had a baby, and it got the wheels turning,” the insider said, also noting that her friend Brittany Mahomes is expecting a third child with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“She’s in awe of her friends who are mothers. Blake [Lively] is a master at juggling it all, and Gigi [Hadid] has shown she can still travel and enjoy herself while being a mom,” the source shared. “She and Travis have an amazing relationship.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Swift could be pregnant before we know it.

“It’s not hard to imagine the next chapter starting very soon,” the source concluded.

Obviously, this news led to a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“None of us know what they are really like except their friends and family but am I the only one who finds this match odd,” one fan wrote in the NewsBreak comments.

“I like Taylor a lot. First of all don’t let people push you into anything that you aren’t comfortable with let it be you two decisions and not ours,” another person added.

“Let’s be honest, she’s almost out of time,” another person wrote, referencing her age.

“Everybody knows that they should be just left alone they are human just as you and I are and whether they decide to start a family before they get married it’s not anybody’s concern they need to just leave them alone the paparazzi needs to just leave them alone they do most good by giving back to the community and the United States just because they have more money than you and I doesn’t give them the right to put them down leave them alone,” another person added, with zero punctuation.

“I hope these two people can live in peace soon,” someone else wrote.

“I’m glad she finally found her love partner. He has something others didn’t offer. Sending lots of prayers for beautiful union between them,” someone else added.

Obviously, these are just the thoughts of normal, everyday people, but their words give a good sample of the reaction to this news.

We’ll have to see whether or not a baby announcement is on the horizon.

[In Touch Magazine]