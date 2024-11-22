Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was targeted in what many interpreted as a racist incident, and it sounds like Taylor Swift was not happy about it.

On Sunday, an image went viral showing a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed in Mahomes’ No. 15 Kansas City Chiefs jersey with his hair style, hanging from a rope outside the Buffalo Bills stadium.

Over the years, Patrick Mahomes’ unique voice has been compared to Kermit the Frog, and he has addressed it many times.

“I’ve gotten used to it, it’s like the joke that keeps giving,” he said at the Super Bowl. “I’ve heard it all, jokes about Kermit the Frog or about smoking cigarettes.

“It’s unique, so maybe I’ll get a deal from having that unique voice.”

However, it wasn’t Kermit the Frog that sparked outrage this time, it was the way the puppet was hanging, reminiscent of the lynching of black people in American history.

As a result, a source close to the situation told The Daily Mail that both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were disturbed by the incident.

“Taylor’s friends said she and Travis found it incredibly disturbing,” an insider exclusively revealed to The Daily Mail.

Taylor Swift reacted by reaching out to her friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick.

“She has talked to Brittany who was really taken aback,” the source said.

The source went on to point out that this, in addition to the recent break-ins at the homes of Travis Kelce and the Mahomes, is a reminder that they must be careful.

“Considering the recent burglaries and then to have this stunt with Kermit happen goes to show all of them that they really need to be vigilant when it comes to their security,” the source said.

It sounds like everyone involved would like to know the culprit to determine whether or not something more “sinister” was at play.

“They would all like to find out who did this, and footage should reveal it. Not to press charges, per say, but just to know that it was nothing more sinister than a joking Bills fan,” the source said.

