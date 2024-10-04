Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

With Taylor Swift absent from the past two Kansas City Chiefs games, there was a lot of speculation that she and star tight end Travis Kelce had broken up. But it seems that not only are the two still together, she is also working on releasing some new music.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed still together despite her absences from the games.

The report also suggests that she is “hoping” to release some new music.

“Taylor and Travis are still together,” an inside source told Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor is hoping to put out new music and then take some time off together with Travis.”

Obviously, this is some pretty huge news, especially considering she just recently released her hit album The Tortured Poets Department.

Needless to say, her fans had a lot to say about it in the comments on social media.

“IM SORRY….NEW MUSIC???” one fan wrote in the comments.

“WHAT DOES SHE MEAN BY NEW MUSIC,” another fan wrote.

“New music???????” a fan asked incredulously.

“New music??!! I mean we know she’s been maybe doing something, but I can’t wait whether it’s new music or Rep TV.” another fan commented.

“I’m thinking a Christmas album!” one fan speculated.

We’ll have to see what she has in store for her fans.

[Entertainment Tonight]