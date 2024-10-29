Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have had a long-standing rivalry rooted in Taylor’s conflict with Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West. In the latest chapter of this feud, it appears that Kim is now hoping for Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce to fail.

The tension between Taylor and Kanye —and by extension, Kim — dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech. This feud persisted for years and was reignited when Kanye included a controversial lyric about Taylor in his song “Famous” from his album The Life of Pablo.





Taylor added more fuel to the feud earlier this year when she released a song titled “thanK y0u aIMee,” with the capitalized letters spelling out “KIM.” The song seemed to be a shot at Kardashian, portraying her as a high school bully who had to be overcome.

According to a source from Life and Style Magazine, Kim Kardashian is hoping and predicting that the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will “crash and burn,” similar to Taylor’s past relationships.

“Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she’s getting a big kick out of predicting when this whole thing will crash and burn and laughing at how embarrassing it’s all going to be for Taylor when it does,” the source told Life and Style.

Last month, a fake “contract” surfaced suggesting that the relationship between Taylor and Travis was nothing but a PR fabrication that was set to end on Sept. 28. The source said that Kim was “following all the drama about their supposed contract very closely and wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if it was true.”

“It all smelled a little suspicious to her from the start, but even if it’s not a PR romance, Kim’s convinced it’s still going to implode before long,” the source said.

The source said that Kim thinks Taylor’s relationship with Travis is going to end the same way the majority of her past relationships have.

“Between how rushed things have been [with Travis] to Taylor’s crappy track record, the odds are certainly not in their favor, and Kim’s convinced they’re not going to make it in the long term,” the Life & Style source explains. “Kim’s not looking for another fight with Taylor, but it does really piss her off that she gets completely raked over the coals for her dating dramas, while Taylor always seems to come out smelling like a rose.”

Needless to say, this is a pretty brutal feud between the two superstars, and it sparked a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“Yeah pretty sure she’s not the one to give advice or judge other people’s relationships. How many times has she been married?” one person wrote in the comments.

“This is none of KK business, but there gas to be something going on with Taylor that she goes thru that many relationships,” another person added.

“Just how many relationships has Kim had crash and burn? Guess she never heard that people living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” another person said.

“She isn’t one for giving good relationship advice,” someone else added.

“Jealous much?” another person suggested.

“Kim, you shouldn’t give advice when you can’t keep a relationship yourself,” someone else said.

Obviously, these are just comments from regular, everyday people. But it’s still a sampling of the general sentiment around the situation.

