Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Over the past year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have formed what is without much doubt the most high-profile celebrity relationship on the planet. And as they prepare to take things to the next level, it sounds like they are going to spare no expense.

According to a report from Radar Online, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a rather lavish wedding celebration that will cost “at least $1 million.”

“Taylor and Travis are going to spend at least $1 million on their wedding, but she’s willing to go even higher,” an insider told Radar Online. “She’s thinking about doing it at her Rhode Island estate, and of course they would give everyone the VIP treatment.”

The Radar Online source went on to say that the loving couple is planning “the party of the century” for their wedding celebration.

“Taylor and Travis still can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other, and they want to throw the party of the century to celebrate their love,” the source added.

Of course, Kelce and Swift aren’t even officially engaged yet, so we’ll have to see when he will pop the question.

