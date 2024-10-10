Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The United States has been devastated by two powerful hurricanes over the past few weeks.

And it sounds like pop sensation Taylor Swift is doing what she can to help.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feeding American announced that Taylor Swift had donated $5 million to hurricane relief efforts.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

Swift is set to host a series of concerts in Miami later this month, near some of the areas that were hit by both hurricanes.

This is obviously quite a generous donation from the pop superstar, but she can obviously afford it.

Earlier this week, Forbes announced that Swift had officially become the wealthiest female musician in the world, passing Rihanna with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

But it looks like she’s using her wealth for good.

[Taylor Swift Updates]