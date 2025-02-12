Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This time last year, Taylor Swift had one of the best weeks of her life as she won a record fourth Album of the Year Grammy Award, announced her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” played a series of soldout shows in Tokyo, and then flew to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl.

Things did not go quite as smoothly this time around. In fact, it was a pretty terrible week for the pop star.

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift once again showed up at the Grammy Awards, nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year. However, unlike last year, she left without winning a single one, losing all six nominations.

There was no record-breaking sold-out concert to rush to this year, either, nor did she announce a new album or the much-anticipated re-record of her “Reputation” album.

Swift did get to make another appearance at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend. But unfortunately, that was a disaster for both her and Kelce, too.

Before the game, Taylor Swift was displayed on the stadium’s video board. Instead of cheers, she was met with a chorus of boos from the audience.

While Swift herself managed to brush off the boos, the incident didn’t go unnoticed by United States President Donald Trump, who was also in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Swift has publicly criticized Trump several times in recent years and endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, so Trump did not waste the opportunity to clap back at her.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

As for the game, it was also a letdown for Swift, Kelce, and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs lost in a blowout in the Super Bowl, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 40-22. The scoreline was even more one-sided than it seemed since the Eagles led 34-0 before the Chiefs managed some late, garbage-time touchdowns.

Last year was full of joy for Swift and Kelce. This year, however, Swift was shut out at the Grammys, witnessed her boyfriend’s team get crushed in the Super Bowl, and was publicly mocked by the President of the United States.

Needless to say, it was a pretty terrible week for Swift, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Despite the setbacks, Swift will undoubtedly recover. But it was clearly a bad week.