Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has sparked outrage from fans after an objective analysis from an expert proved that she does indeed lip-sync or “mime” her songs during her Eras Tour performances, leading some people to suggest she should face a lawsuit for misleading fans and customers.

In a YouTube video published recently, prominent vocal analyst and musical artist Fil Henley used audio analysis to demonstrate and confirm that Taylor Swift does indeed lip-sync — or “mime” — her vocal performance during the Eras Tour.





Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.



Henley points out that her vocal performance remains exactly the same – down to the millisecond – at every show throughout the tour, which is not possible as different vocal performances are “like a fingerprint” in how they vary from performance to performance.

“If we get vocal lines that match each other… It can’t happen,” he said. “Even with a clear vocal of a singer, doing one performance and even just singing a few notes and singing a few notes again, those vocal lines will not overlap, in terms of the detail – your hundredths of a second of your vocal cord vibrations.”

It’s a bold claim, but he was able to prove it. Using pitch detection software, Henley compared her performances against each other, showing clearly that both the pitch and timing were identical. This, obviously, would be completely impossible if the song was being sung live.

“This shouldn’t overlap at all,” he said. “It shouldn’t be anywhere close. But then when we line up the pitch, we see that it is a perfect replication.”

“That is something that is simply impossible to do with human vocal cords – to sing to that detail,” he added. “We’re looking at hundredths of a second here and [there is] a pitch variation of zero cents.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“So, this is the same audio file,” Henley concluded.

Clearly, Taylor Swift is using a pre-recorded track designed to sound like live vocals, and lip-syncing over it.

“And just to clarify, when I say that it’s the same audio, I mean the same audio file,” Henley explained. “It’s the same audio that’s been recorded in the studio to sound live – because it’s got the plosives left on there – but it’s that same audio that’s being mimed to. It is one vocal that’s been pre-recorded before all of these performances that Taylor is then miming to.”

Henley also points out that the pre-recorded track has also been heavily pitch-corrected to the point that he describes them as “borderline autotuned.”

“Something that I will say about the live performance and this vocal is that it is heavily edited from a pitch perspective,” he said. “I mean, it is borderline autotuned – it might be autotuned – because it is so stuck on these lines.”

“This is a pre-recorded vocal that has been heavily pitch-corrected, borderline autotuned,” he concluded.

“That is fact,” he declares. “This is objective data that we are looking at. It’s undeniable.”

Needless to say, this sparked outrage from fans in the comments of the story as many went as far as to suggest that she should face a lawsuit for intentionally misleading fans.

“If she is out there lip syncing and not singing on the stage, she’s a fake and it’s fraudulent. I cannot stand Taylor Swift if this is true, she does need to be sued,” one person wrote in the comments of the story.

“She doesn’t respect her Fans .. she Should be Sued … ripped off her fans around the world .. with the cost of her tickets being outrageous ..,” another person added.

“She’s a fraud,” someone else added.

“She should be sued for fraud. I’m serious,” another fan said.

“Those that paid thousands to see her should rally and file a multi million person law suit against her,” another person added.

“It’s disgusting how she misled fans honestly,” another commenter added.

Clearly, this sparked some outrage.

[Wings of Pegasus]