Taylor Swift is one of the most famous individuals on the planet and that fame has only risen in the past yea after she began dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce. But with that fame sometimes comes heavy criticism.

This weekend, Taylor Swift released her new book Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book which commemorates her Eras Tour, which is set to conclude this month.

The book, which was released exclusively at Target on Black Friday, was advertised as “including never-before-seen performance photos from every era.” However, fans were not exactly happy with the final product.

As one recent TikTok video pointed out, many of the “photos” in the book are not actually photos at all. Instead, they are simply freeze-frames from the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” – a live performance that was filmed in Los Angeles and released in move theatres across the country last year.

Needless to say, this news sparked outrage on social media as people called out Taylor Swift for misleading fans by promising exclusive photos.

“This is honestly disgusting that she would misrepresent the product and take advantage of people like this. Some of her merch decisions genuinely seem like fraud. It feels illegal. Like, could they sue?” one person wrote in a post on Reddit.

“This actually makes me sad for them. They put her on this pedestal and she doesn’t even care enough to put a little effort into her merch,” someone else wrote.

“That would make me sooo angry, with how long this tour has lasted you’d think she and her team would have more than enough material for a book,” another person added.

“They should have waited until the end of the tour. The way I would do a book like this would be to hire a team of photographers to get photos from each city she has visited on this tour and given a chapter to each city. Then I’d include some behind the scenes photos. Using screenshots is the height of laziness with a book like this,” someone else wrote.

“Pure unbridled gluttony. It’s like her and her conglomerate business team are laughing AT her fans; and they’ll still buy,” another person added.

“This is shameful of her and her team. Swindling hundreds from people in this terrible merch drop is bad enough, but how do you not have enough pride in the things you put your name on?” someone else said.

Unfortunately for Swift, the books do not seem to be selling all that well, either.

[Reddit]