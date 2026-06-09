Jun 8, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) reacts to hitting a three-point basket against the Seattle Storm in the third quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Aces center is laying records by the wayside in her pursuit of being the greatest player in the history of the WNBA. On Monday night, she officially became the fastest player to 6,000 points in league history in a 101-91 victory over the Seattle Storm, needing just 278 games to hit the mark.

“I’m just grateful to be able to do what I do with the people I love,” Wilson, 29, said after the game and beating out Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, who reached 6,000 points in 291 games. “I’ve seen so many different defenses, different schemes. Yet we still show up every single day, ready to work and ready to be great. I’m just truly grateful for every teammate I’ve come in contact with that has played alongside me for this 6,000.”

Aces head coach Becky Hammon noted Wilson’s career growth and evolution.

“When I first got here, she’s just kind of this low post [presence], maybe elbow player now and then,” Hammon said. “And just the ability to move her around, so the defense is constantly having to adjust where they’re bringing congestion, where their double comes from. We’re trying to put her in spots where she can see it clearly.

“The game is really slowed down for her. There’s just really not any offensive area that she can’t do. She can put the ball on the floor, get to her [midrange], put her back to the basket, step out and shoot 3s, shoot free throws. The expansion of her offensive floor game has made her virtually unguardable.”

Wilson finished Monday’s game with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists en route to Las Vegas’ fourth win in a row.