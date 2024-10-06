Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After attending the first two Kansas City Chiefs games this season in support of her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been notably absent from the stands of the past two. But it sounds like that’s going to change this week.

On Saturday, Travis Kelce hosted his second annual Kelce Car Jam charity event in Kansas City, Mo. which doubled as his 35th birthday celebration.

While Taylor Swift did not attend the charity event on Saturday, Kelce announced that the pop sensation is planning to attend Monday night’s game between the Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints in Kansas City.

“She will be not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game,” Kelce said during an interview with Page Six.

Swift attended the team’s first two games of the season in Kansas City, cheering on Kelce and the Chiefs during wins against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the team’s next two games – both of which were on the road – Swift was not in attendance.

The Chiefs are 4-0 on the season as they look to defend their Super Bowl championship and win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Chiefs can extend their winning streak this weekend.

[Page Six]