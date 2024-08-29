Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can thank the CIA for keeping his pop sensation girlfriend Taylor Swift safe on her worldwide Eras Tour.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift was forced to cancel three of her concerts in Vienna, Austria due to an ISIS-related terrorist threat targeting the shows. During a recent interview at the Intelligence Summit outside Washington D.C., CIA David S. Cohen revealed that the CIA helped provide the information to the Austrian authorities which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

“They were plotting to kill a huge number, tens of thousands of people at this concert, I am sure many Americans,” Cohen said, as reported by The New York Times. “The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do.”

The attempted attack was thwarted as the three concerts were canceled and the suspects were apprehended, but it still clearly caused a lot of stress. Kelce was reportedly “feeling pretty helpless” back in the United States.

But thanks to the intelligence from the CIA and the fast-acting Austrian authorities, everyone remained safe.

