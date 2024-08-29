Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift was forced to cancel three of her concerts in Vienna, Australia as a result of a terrorist threat. And based on some recent comments from the deputy director of the CIA, it sounds like it was a very serious threat.

During a recent interview at the Intelligence Summit outside Washington D.C., CIA David S. Cohen revealed that the alleged extremists were planning an attack that aimed to killed “tens of thousands of people” at one of Taylor Swit’s concerts in the city, many of which would have been Americans.

“They were plotting to kill a huge number, tens of thousands of people at this concert, I am sure many Americans,” Cohen said, as reported by The New York Times. “The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do.”

Obviously, the plan was thwarted thanks to the information provided by the CIA, and the concerts were subsequently canceled for security reasons. But it was clearly a very serious and very scary situation for everyone involved, and it sounds like canceling the show was the right now.

