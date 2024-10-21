Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift was not able to attend Sunday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers as she played a concert in Miami.

But she made sure her fans could watch Travis Kelce play before the concert.

On Sunday evening, Taylor Swift played her final Eras Tour concert in Miami shortly after her boyfriend Travis Kelce helped lead his team to victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, she was unable to attend the game, but she did the next best thing – put the game on all of the televisions at the concert.

As one Taylor Swift fan account shared on social media, Taylor Swift chose to play the Kansas City Chiefs game on all of the televisions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, allowing her fans to watch her boyfriend play while they waited for her to take the stage.

“The stadium is playing the chiefs game!” Taylor Swift Updates said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Taylor and Travis have now been dating for over a year after they took their relationship public last September with the pop star attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in support of Kelce.

Since then, Taylor has attended many Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl LVIII win over the 49ers back in February. She has also grown into quite an avid Chiefs fan over that time.

Swift has been in attendance for a few Chiefs games this season, but she will likely be unable to attend games for quite some time as she resumes her Eras Tour.

But even though Swift won’t be able to attend the games, it’s pretty clear that she is going to find a way to watch them.

