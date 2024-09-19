Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seemingly has no issue discussing his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. But it sounds like she might want him to be at least a little more private.

An inside source recently told Life & Style Magazine that while Travis Kelce might like publicly showing off his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift would appreciate it if he shared a little less about their private.

“Travis loves to show Taylor off,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She appreciates it but she’s cautioning him from revealing too much about their private lives.”

“No one thought they’d last this long, and Taylor and Travis are very happy to prove the doubters wrong,” says the source. “They’re ready for the challenge.”

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason have the most popular sports podcast on the Internet where they talk pretty openly about their lives and careers. But it sounds like Swift wants him to be a bit more “discrete” with what he says publicly about their relationship.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and says what’s on his mind,” the source continued. “She’s reminding Travis to be a little more discreet.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Kelce follows this advice.

Outside of that, however, it seems like their relationship is doing quite well.

[Life & Style]