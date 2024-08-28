Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce are probably the most famous couple on the planet at the moment and it’s difficult for them to get much privacy. And as the two are reportedly planning for children in the near future, it sounds like the two of them fear the possibility of bringing a potential child into that situation.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, bringing children into their very public lives is “one of Taylor’s biggest fears.” However, it sounds like she has been able to mitigate that fear by watching how her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds avoid the media attention.

“One of Taylor’s biggest fears about having children is that they won’t get any privacy and be stalked by paparazzi,” a source close to Taylor claimed, according to OK! Magazine. “But she’s seen how well Blake and Ryan have handled it and that they are rarely pictured with their children. They made a stand very early on and that’s what Taylor would do. She’s also seen how much joy and fun they get out of being parents and that’s what she wants. Plus seeing how Travis is with his nieces warms her heart and she knows he’ll make a great dad.”

OK! Magazine reports that Swift is ready to start a family and have children with Kelce. We’ll have to see how soon that happens.

[OK! Magazine]