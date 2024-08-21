Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift provided a pretty significant ratings boost to the NFL this season when she began attending Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce. This obviously led to a surge in revenue for the league as a result. But Swift also made money for NFL teams across the country in another way – by holding her concerts at their stadiums.

According to one report, Taylor Swift led to $4 million or more in profit per night for each NFL team that hosted her concerts at their stadiums – and every city she attended had multiple shows.

“NFL teams took in $4 million or more per night after expenses for Taylor Swift’s concerts on their stadiums, considering concessions, parking, and merchandise at the sold-out shows,” Sportskeeda wrote, citing numbers obtained from Sportico.

Swift sold out every show on her global Eras Tour over the past several months, and that included stops across the United States at most NFL stadiums throughout the country. So the majority of NFL teams were able to cash in on her massive tour.

Of course, Swift is expected to continue attending Chiefs games this upcoming season in support of her superstar boyfriend, so the ratings boost will likely continue as long as they are together.

[SportsKeeda]