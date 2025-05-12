Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the sidelines during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnatti Bengals fans were pleasantly surprised when the organization signed its pair of star wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contract extensions, including one that made Chase the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

However, last year the Bengals’ Achilles heel was on the defensive side of the ball, and things are only getting shakier when it comes to the contract talks on star pass rusher Trey Hendickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season, and was one of the defense’s lone bright spots last year.

The Bengals gave Hendrickson permission to find a suitable trade partner earlier this offseason, and while it looked for a while after that news broke that the two sides would be able to get a deal done with each other, it appears that things have soured again.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Hendrickson released a statement to ESPN saying that talks aren’t happening between the sides any longer.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level.

“Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating.

“I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

If the Bengals end up moving on from Hendrickson, there won’t be much reason to have faith their defense will be good enough to get back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.