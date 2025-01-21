Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known widely for their storied history of elite defenses and defensive stars. The latest name in Pittsburgh’s laundry list of star on the defensive star is edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Unfortunately, after leading the race for defensive player of the year for much of the season, Watt’s production catered in the back half of the season, coinciding with the five-game losing streak by the Steelers to end the year.

One reason for Watt’s struggles late in the year was the increased attention he commanded from offenses with opposing tight ends and running backs assisting offensive linemen in blocking Watt by way of chips.

Now, one Steelers insider believes Watt is ready to move around to avoid all of the chips, rather than solely lining up on the left side of the line as he usually does. The Steelers did not extensively move their edge rushers around, but according to the Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly, Watt is warming up to the idea.

“Some of it has to do (Watt not wanting to) move,” Kaboly said in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. “But I think even he’s coming around saying, ‘This needs to happen now.'”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This is the product of not having a legitimate DC ….who the hell is TJ Watt to dictate what he does or does not do to earn his millions? This is why Tomlin will forever be 9-8 and one and done …. Weak,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“A real coach would have already moved him around, no matter how he felt about it,” another fan added.

“I’ve been saying TJ needs to be moved around for the past two years. He gets held or blocked on every play. The definition of insanity? The refs are never going to protect him,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Watt and the Steelers change their approach.