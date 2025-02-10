Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After Super Bowl LIX, one thing is clear to Stephen A. Smith: Patrick Mahomes is out of the ‘Greatest of All-Time’ discussion.

Mahomes and the Chiefs looked lost at times against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night in New Orleans. The Eagles delivered a thunderous defensive performance that locked the multi-time MVP and the dominant Chiefs up.

As Mahomes and the Chiefs scramble for answers the day after, Smith didn’t hold back on how he views the star quarterback following the nightmarish performance.

Smith was concise. “It’s over,” Smith proclaimed on the debate.

“It’s officially over. I’m not saying there’s nothing you can do,” he said via On3. “We could be talking about this right now, we’re gonna be talking about this next year. Let me just throw out these stats for you to get right here. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, 3-2 record, 65 percent completion. 265 yard, all right, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, a passer rating at 86.9 okay, even though he’s won three Super Bowl MVPs.”

Smith continued, comparing Mahomes to his peers. “You’re talking about Tom Brady, with a 7-3 record, his record speaks for itself, five-time Super Bowl, MVP, all of that stuff. We got to bring Joe Montana back into this conversation because of what we witnessed yesterday. Joe Montana, 4-0, 68 percent completion percentage, 285 passing yards (average), 11 touchdowns, not a single interception ever. Okay … and he’s also a three-time Super Bowl MVP. So again … after this Super Bowl it’s one thing to be talking about. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. After this Super Bowl, we talk about Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Montana. Montana’s been added back to the conversation.”

Those were bold words from Smith, and everyone previously wasn’t bashful about praising the Chiefs superstar in the leadup to this game. He’d earned that, but this is reality after it goes the other way.

Mahomes‘ legacy isn’t worth questioning entirely. But he may have a ‘Super Bowl problem.’