Jan 28, 1990; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (16) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome. The 49ers defeated the Broncos 55-10. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX in dispiriting fashion. Because of that loss, conversations need referendums. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called for one on who the greatest quarterback is. In doing so, Smith pounded the table for one legendary quarterback to return to the discussion:

Joe Montana.

The legendary Montana quarterbacked the San Francisco 49ers throughout the 1980s. Montana’s Niners made four Super Bowls in 1981, 1984, 1988, and 1989. The great Montana went a perfect 4-0 with 11 touchdowns thrown, and no interceptions.

Now, after Mahomes’ dispiriting Super Bowl performance in New Orleans, the ESPN analyst wants Montana back in this discussion.

“You’re talking about Tom Brady, with a 7-3 record, his record speaks for itself, five-time Super Bowl, MVP, all of that stuff. We got to bring Joe Montana back into this conversation because of what we witnessed yesterday,” he said via On3. “Joe Montana, 4-0, 68 percent completion percentage, 285 passing yards (average), 11 touchdowns, not a single interception ever. Okay … and he’s also a three-time Super Bowl MVP. So again … after this Super Bowl it’s one thing to be talking about. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. After this Super Bowl, we talk about Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Montana. Montana’s been added back to the conversation.”

It’s interesting that Montana ever left the discussion with his immaculate record. Brady’s astonishing seven Super Bowls obviously exceeds Montana’s four, but we’re talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. And one of the best under immense pressure.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have to spend the offseason searching for answers. They were on their way to the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era, but Philadelphia derailed those plans in their throttling.

It’s safe to say everything is up for debate, including Mahomes‘ standing in NFL history next to Brady and Montana.