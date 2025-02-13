Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers went through the 2024 NFL season with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at quarterback. A few days after the season’s end, a report emerged that they inquired about adding another quarterback to the fray.

This time, it’s a former No. 1 overall pick.

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson. A few years later, the team signed him to an extension worth $275 million. But even with that said, the Steelers have a reported interest in the former Clemson star.

That’s what Big Ten Network reporter Ryan Burr exclaimed on X. “Steelers have made inquiries to the Jaguars about a trade for QB Trevor Lawrence,” Burr said.



The Steelers have a quandary at quarterback. Having two quarterbacks typically means you aren’t set on just one. So now, they’re reportedly interested in a third. Wilson’s future with the team is in balance, although the team has stressed they want to keep him. Publicly, at least..

Fields is a bit of a different story. He’s a work-in-progress still, having not met his pre-draft expectations with the Chicago Bears. That was a complicated situation that wasn’t necessarily Fields’ fault entirely, but he made no progress either.

Lawrence arguably hasn’t lived up to his own expectations either. Certainly that contract is a whopper, and he and the Jags haven’t progressed ahead as much as they’d like. They were in the playoffs two years ago, but that appears more random now than anything. They’ve skidded back down and don’t appear to have much promise.

We’ll see if this quarterback carousel in Pittsburgh is any closer to being solved.