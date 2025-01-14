Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season come to an end over the weekend with a Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and it sounds like the team is already making preparations for next year.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson officially signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his agency SportsTrust Advisors announced on social media.

“Signed, sealed & delivered!” the agency wrote in its announcement.

While this signing only guarantees that Thompson will be on the team’s 90-man offseason roster, that’s more than can be said of most of the quarterbacks that were on Pittsburgh’s roster this past season.

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen were the three quarterbacks on the Steelers’ roster throughout the 2024-25 season. All three of them are set to become free agents during the offseason.

Needless to say, the team is in pretty desperate need of a restock at the quarterback position, and this is the first step toward making that happen.

Thompson has been in the league since the Miami Dolphins selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Dolphins, appearing in 10 games and making three starts – including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills following the 2022 season.

It’s unlikely that the Steelers will look to Thompson as their starter in 2025, but he is a veteran player who will bring a lot of experience and depth to the quarterback position.