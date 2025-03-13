Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson won the Steelers starting job in training camp, but a calf injury caused him to miss the opening weeks of the season. In his place, Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record in the early part of the season.

With the Steelers having so much success under Fields, many fans and pundits were shocked when the franchise elected to reinsert Wilson as the starter when he was healthy again.

The move paid massive dividends at first, but Wilson and the Steelers collapsed in the back half of the season, losing their final five games of the year, including a Wild Card round game to their bitter division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

There’s been a lot of talk on whether the Steelers would bring back Wilson or decide to head in a new direction. For the time being, at least, the team has decided to hold a reunion with a different quarterback altogether, according to one prominent league insider.

“A Steel City reunion: QB Mason Rudolph has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4.5 million to return to the #Steelers, sources tell me and (Ian Rapoport). Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the #Titans, but was motivated to head back to Pittsburgh,” reported NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Rudolph is expected to serve as the team’s backup as of now, meaning the Steelers still have room to add another quarterback, either via free agency, the draft, or the trade market.

On top of Wilson, another name that has been heavily linked to the franchise is multiple-time MVP winner Aaron Rodgers.

It’ll be interesting to see who the next starting quarterback in Pittsburgh ends up being.