Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t have a solidified starter at quarterback for next season. Earlier this offseason, the team signed Mason Rudolph after Rudolph enjoyed a brief stint with the Tennesee Titans, but the feeling seems to be that Rudolph was brought in to serve as a backup.

The team can still address the position in the draft or even sign Aaron Rodgers, the biggest name left in free agency. Whomever Pittsburgh has under center next season, the Steelers are doing all they can to make sure he has the necessary protection to succeed.

“We have signed OL Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract,” the Steelers announced from their official Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Fans reacted to the signing on social media.

“Congrats to my dawg for going from undrafted to playing at least 7 seasons (assuming he plays these next 2 years) in the league,” one fan wrote on Twitter about Anderson’s unlikely journey.

“The depth of the trenches on both sides is comical,” one fan added, insinuating that Anderson isn’t a viable option even as a depth piece.

“Nice. Now who is he blocking for?” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see who Anderson is charged with protecting next season.