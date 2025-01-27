Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most storied and proudest franchises in the NFL. However, fans are clamoring for change after what has felt to them like decades of being mired in mediocrity.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in his 18 years at the helm. However, the Steelers also have a playoff drought of nearly a decade that was extended this season with a Wild Card round loss to their bitter division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Many fans, pundits, and insiders feel that in order for the franchise to take the next step, it’s necessary to move on from Tomlin and embrace a coach more willing to evolve with the landscape and high-flying offenses of the modern NFL.

In a Monday media session, team owner Art Rooney II spoke about Tomlin following the team’s total collapse late in the season and his future with the organization

“Art Rooney II: “When you look at how many games Mike (Tomlin) has won in this league — you don’t win that many games if you aren’t a good coach.

“I know he is frustrated like we all are in terms of taking that next step but we still feel good about him being our leader and still think he has the strengths that he always have had to be able to lead a team. When you have a good coach, you just try to keep building with him,” Rooney II said, according to The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly.

Fans reacted to the statement on social media.

“Cowher’s players and structure. Lucking into Antonio Brown in the 6th round,” one fan said on Twitter, implying that Tomlin is only thought of as a successful coach due to the regime he inherited.

“I’m sick of Steelers fans saying Tomlin has got to go… Dude is one the best coaches ever in NFL history, he makes so so teams still competitive… Just a matter of time things will be back to glory days!” one fan added.

“Rooney is nearly as bad an owner as Nutting. The future of Pittsburgh sports looks bleak,” another person added.

“The standard is mediocrity for Art Rooney II,” wrote one person.

It’ll be interesting to see how much longer the franchise allows Tomlin to keep his job without seeing any playoff success.