The Pittsburgh Steelers are still eagerly anticipating veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on whether to retire or return and play another season of professional football. However, Pittsburgh showed this week that it has cards of its own to play.
“Sources: the Steelers placed the rare UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season. As another condition of the tender, Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers once training camp begins,” reported ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Sources: the Steelers placed the rare UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season.
As another condition of the tender, Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers… pic.twitter.com/G5NABNOTgF
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026
Now, Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II is explaining the franchise’s move.
“The main thing that the tender gives us is potential for a comp pick if Aaron would choose to go to another team,” Rooney II said, per ESPN. “We don’t expect that, but by the same token, you never know. And it’s just something that we had an opportunity to protect if needed.
“… And so not a real big deal, but just something that if in the unlikely event that he goes somewhere else, we are eligible for a comp pick in that situation.”
Rooney also said that he anticipates a conclusion to the saga soon.
“We’ve been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis,” he said. “He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans. And even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks.”
About Qwame Skinner
Qwame Skinner has loved both writing and sports his entire life. In addition to his sports coverage at Comeback Media, Qwame writes novels, and his debut; The First Casualty, an adult fantasy, is out now.