Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still eagerly anticipating veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on whether to retire or return and play another season of professional football. However, Pittsburgh showed this week that it has cards of its own to play.

“Sources: the Steelers placed the rare UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season. As another condition of the tender, Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers once training camp begins,” reported ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Sources: the Steelers placed the rare UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season. As another condition of the tender, Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers… pic.twitter.com/G5NABNOTgF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

Now, Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II is explaining the franchise’s move.

“The main thing that the tender gives us is potential for a comp pick if Aaron would choose to go to another team,” Rooney II said, per ESPN. “We don’t expect that, but by the same token, you never know. And it’s just something that we had an opportunity to protect if needed.

“… And so not a real big deal, but just something that if in the unlikely event that he goes somewhere else, we are eligible for a comp pick in that situation.”

Rooney also said that he anticipates a conclusion to the saga soon.

“We’ve been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis,” he said. “He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans. And even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks.”