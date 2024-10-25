Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North, but apparently that’s not enough.

The one perceived deficiency with the Steelers this year has been their receiving room, but don’t expect that to stay the case for long. At least not according to one prominent reporter.

“Dianna Russini says the Steelers are active in the WR market: “‘ think the Steelers are trying to do something. Why don’t I rip through some of the receivers that the Steelers could possibly look at — let’s just say they have a board. I don’t think they have a board, but let’s say they have a board. Darius Slayton, Diontae Johnson, Christian Kirk, DeMarcus Robinson, KJ Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne,'” tweeted Steelers-focused Twitter account Blitzburgh.

Fans reacted to the shocking news that the Steeles still aren’t satisfied despite all of their success.

“If we trade for tyquan thornton I will say mean things about the steelers,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Don’t worry guys. We may have missed out on Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp, but Kj Osborn and Tyquan Thornton are still available,” another fan added.

“Only 3 of those guys are actual difference makers. I don’t see Johnson coming back, they traded him for a reason. Kirk would be really nice and Slayton would be cool but why not swing for the fences and try to get Kirk + Slayton or Kirk + Osborn?” one fan wanted to know.

“Slayton and kirk are the only ones that intrigue me,” one fan added.

“Slayton and Kirk are the on viable options right now,” one fan added.

Regardless of who Pittsburgh adds, it’s a testament to the Steelers that they’re never satisfied as they pursue another Super Bowl.