Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It was only days ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away star wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, recouping draft capital for the 2026 draft. Now, Steelers general manager Omar Khan is addressing what went down.

“We just kind of talked about it, lots of serious conversation, honest conversations,” Khan said, according to ESPN. “And we just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing.”

Khan said that Pickens didn’t request a trade, and that things moved quickly after the Cowboys reached out.

“We had some people inquire during the draft, nothing that really made sense,” he said. “The Cowboys reached out earlier this week, and they proposed something for us to think about.”

Khan also decided against referring to Pickens’ tenure with the Steelers as a “disappointment.”

“I wouldn’t use the word ‘disappointment,'” Khan said. “You know we had three years with George, and you know we had some exciting times, but you know, it’s just time for the fresh start. For both sides, it was the right thing.”

Pickens said after the trade that he isn’t wondering if he should’ve done things differently while in Pittsburgh.

“I can’t really say that,” Pickens said. “I’m more of like a, be where I’m at right now, where my feet at, so can’t even really think about it in the past. I’m just glad to be a Cowboy.”