The Pittsburgh Steelers are having quite the offseason. The Steelers stunned many fans when they made an uncharacteristically blockbuster trade for former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Pittsburgh followed that by signing four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers to be the team’s new starting quarterback. On Monday, the Steelers traded away draft capital and former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Still, one major piece of what figures to be the Steelers’ puzzle has yet to be filled in: star edge rusher T.J. Watt, who is displeased with his lack of an extension from the organization.

One league insider is reporting on a new level of pressure the Steelers may face to move Watt via the trade market after Monday’s dealings.

“Sources: In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers’ standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team’s most recent minicamp. Pittsburgh hasn’t shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he’s unhappy with his contractual situation and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given today’s trade,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter.

Schefter then followed up with the Steelers’ preferred resolution.

“Steelers have been adamant they want T.J. Watt to finish his career in Pittsburgh.”

Fans reacted to Schefter’s reporting on social media.

“TJ Watt will finish his career in Pittsburgh and everyone knows it. Stop making it sound like he doesn’t want to,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Lose/lose situation. Either you pay him too much or trade him away. If you can get 1st round pick I’d trade, if not gotta overpay,” one fan added.

“to me, the deal will get done, my interpretation is Omar wants to get TJ and Cam a ring and needed to get the pieces, prior to getting his deal done,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out between Watt and the Steelers.