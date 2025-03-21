Jan 5, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) makes a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the NFL world when they finally made a move to bring in a top-tier wide receiver to pair with George Pickens after being in the rumor mill and coming up with nothing for a couple of seasons. The Steelers traded for former Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf and then extended him to a five-year deal.

However, Metcalf’s long-term presence in the Steel City is far from guaranteed. Pro Football Talk reported on the particulars of Metcalf’s deal.

“It’s a guaranteed two-year, $60 million deal with team held options for the balance of the contract. He gets $26.5 million in 2027, $28 million in 2028, and $35.5 million in 2029 — if the Steelers choose to continue the deal,” the outlet reported, which means that it’s only worth the full five years of the terms should the Steelers choose to keep Metcalf around.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Steelers seem out of their minds! They’re going to wait for months to hear from a 42 year old who just went 5-12 with Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall Or Mason Rudolf! They dont want to contend next season,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Proof if you want a guy all you have to do is pay,” another fan added.

“I think Metcalf is what the Steelers need!” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how long the Steelers decide to keep Metcalf around.